Peter Jacobson

Senior Lecturer in Condensed Matter Physics, The University of Queensland

I'm an experimental condensed matter physicist who images atoms for a living. I've used microscopes that can see single atoms to watch molecular motors move and to probe the atomic-scale limits of magnetic data storage. At the University of Queensland, I lead a lab exploring new superconductors and semiconductors for quantum technologies. Before moving to Australia, I held postdoctoral fellowships in Austria and Germany, including as a Humboldt Research Fellow at the Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research.



2019–present Senior Lecturer / Lecturer in Condensed Matter Physics, The University of Queensland

2016–2019 University Assistant (Universitätsassistent), University of Graz (Graz, Austria) 2012–2016 Postdoc and Humboldt Fellow, Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research (Stuttgart, Germany)

2012 Tulane University (New Orleans, Louisiana, USA), PhD / Physics



Condensed Matter Physics (0204)

Surfaces And Structural Properties Of Condensed Matter (020406) Electronic And Magnetic Properties Of Condensed Matter; Superconductivity (020404)

