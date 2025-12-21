Ukraine Expects Further Progress As New Security Consultations Begin In Washington
“Today marks the third day of work in the United States. Together with Lieutenant General Andrii Hnatov, we will hold another meeting with the American side. We are working in a constructive and substantive manner. We are counting on further progress and practical results,” Umerov noted.Read also: US sees progress in Ukraine peace talk s, but Rubio warns hardest issues remain
As Ukrinform previously reported, on December 19, a Ukrainian delegation led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov began another round of negotiations in the United States.
Photo: Facebook / Rustem Umerov
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment