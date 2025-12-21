Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Expects Further Progress As New Security Consultations Begin In Washington

Ukraine Expects Further Progress As New Security Consultations Begin In Washington


2025-12-21 03:07:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Umerov said this in a Telegram post.

“Today marks the third day of work in the United States. Together with Lieutenant General Andrii Hnatov, we will hold another meeting with the American side. We are working in a constructive and substantive manner. We are counting on further progress and practical results,” Umerov noted.

Read also: US sees progress in Ukraine peace talk s, but Rubio warns hardest issues remain

As Ukrinform previously reported, on December 19, a Ukrainian delegation led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov began another round of negotiations in the United States.

Photo: Facebook / Rustem Umerov

MENAFN21122025000193011044ID1110509308



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search