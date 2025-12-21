Ukraine Expects Further Progress As New Security Consultations Begin In Washington

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Umerov said this in a Telegram post.

“Today marks the third day of work in the United States. Together with Lieutenant General Andrii Hnatov, we will hold another meeting with the American side. We are working in a constructive and substantive manner. We are counting on further progress and practical results,” Umerov noted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on December 19, a Ukrainian delegation led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov began another round of negotiations in the United States.

Photo: Facebook / Rustem Umerov