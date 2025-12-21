Christmas Tree Lit At Petra Visitor Center

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Dec. 21 (Petra) – Chief Commissioner of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Fares Braizat, on Sunday, lit the Christmas tree at the Petra Visitor Center in the presence of the Board of Commissioners and Australian Ambassador to Jordan Paula Ganly.Braizat said the lighting of the Christmas tree reaffirms the values of fraternity, coexistence, and tolerance that characterize the Jordanian people and celebrates Jordan's Christian community on this blessed occasion, noting that Jordan will remain a global model for coexistence and social cohesion.He added that the city of Petra, with its rich civilizational and human heritage, sends a message of peace and love to the world, reflecting the unity and solidarity of Jordanians, stressing that such events reinforce the shared human values embodied by Christmas.Braizat noted that organizing the event aligns with the authority's role in promoting a culture of love and peace through activities that bring together all segments of society and reflect Jordan's civilized image to visitors of the Rose City from around the world.He extended his sincere congratulations and best wishes to Christian denominations on the occasion, affirming the authority's continued support for and organization of community events that strengthen social bonds, and invited the public to visit Petra and its churches within the archaeological site, where prayers were held earlier this year.For her part, the Australian ambassador expressed her happiness at participating in the event, praising the values of tolerance and coexistence that distinguish Jordan, and affirming that the diversity and social harmony seen in Petra present a positive and honorable image of the Kingdom at the international level.