Hyperound K-Fest Abu Dhabi Reveals Lineup: K-Pop Artists Enhypen, Ten To Perform

K-pop fans, get ready! The Hyperound K-Fest is coming back to Abu Dhabi after two and a half years, with global K-pop sensation Enhypen headlining the multi-artist concert.

Abu Dhabi hosted the event back in 2023, with some major names in the Korean music scene (K-pop, K-hip hop and R&B artists) including Enhypen, Epik High, Sunmi, DPR Ian and more.

The 2026 edition, set to happen on April 18, has revealed its full lineup, the only repeat artist being Hybe's boy group Enhypen. Other artists include Ten - from the group NCT, Fifty Fifty - a girl group that went viral with their hit song Cupid in 2023, Korean rapper DPR Live (also known as DABIN) and ARTMS - a girl group that contains five members of the now disbanded Loona.

Tickets will go on sale on December 22, 2025 at 7pm on Platinumlist.

The last K-pop event of a similar to scale to happen in the UAE also took place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. That concert featured the duo CXM (SCoups and Mingyu from Seventeen), Ateez, and more.