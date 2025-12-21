Around 4,200 People Take Part In Geneva Christmas Swim

For the first time, Olympic swimmers will be taking part in the canton's oldest sporting event, the 87th Coupe de Noël de Genève. Charlotte Bonnet and Jeremy Desplanches are the patrons of this edition and will be taking part themselves on Sunday.

On Saturday Lake Geneva had a temperature of 8.71°C. On the shores of the English Garden, the participants swam in waves of around 25 people, some of them in original and scuba-safe costumes. Some swam the prescribed 100 metres dressed as mushrooms, turkeys or pirates.

The Geneva Christmas Swim was introduced in 1934 and was declared part of Switzerland's intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2023.

