403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Army Chief, Algerian Military Delegation Talk Cooperation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, on Sunday received an Algerian military delegation, headed by Maj. Gen. Ismail Seddiki, Chief of the Organization and Logistics Directorate of the People's National Army.
During the meeting held at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF), attended by the Algerian ambassador and a number of senior JAF officers, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral military cooperation, particularly in training and expertise exchange to serve common interests.
For his part, Maj. Gen. Seddiki commended the JAF's "significant" efforts and its "pivotal" role in maintaining security and stability at the regional and international levels, praising the levels of modernization and development across various fields.
Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, on Sunday received an Algerian military delegation, headed by Maj. Gen. Ismail Seddiki, Chief of the Organization and Logistics Directorate of the People's National Army.
During the meeting held at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF), attended by the Algerian ambassador and a number of senior JAF officers, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral military cooperation, particularly in training and expertise exchange to serve common interests.
For his part, Maj. Gen. Seddiki commended the JAF's "significant" efforts and its "pivotal" role in maintaining security and stability at the regional and international levels, praising the levels of modernization and development across various fields.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment