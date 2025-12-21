Army Chief, Algerian Military Delegation Talk Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, on Sunday received an Algerian military delegation, headed by Maj. Gen. Ismail Seddiki, Chief of the Organization and Logistics Directorate of the People's National Army.During the meeting held at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF), attended by the Algerian ambassador and a number of senior JAF officers, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral military cooperation, particularly in training and expertise exchange to serve common interests.For his part, Maj. Gen. Seddiki commended the JAF's "significant" efforts and its "pivotal" role in maintaining security and stability at the regional and international levels, praising the levels of modernization and development across various fields.