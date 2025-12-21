Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King, Algeria President Discuss Ties


Amman, December 21 (Petra) – His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a phone call with Algeria President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday, discussed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Algeria, as well as ways to enhance cooperation.
According to a royal court statement, the call also covered regional developments, and ways to strengthen joint Arab action.

Jordan News Agency

