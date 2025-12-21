Anne E. Kleffner

Professor, Risk Management and Insurance, University of Calgary

Dr. Anne Kleffner is a Professor of Risk Management and Insurance at the Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary. Dr. Kleffner's areas of research expertise include enterprise risk management, insurance regulation, and supply chain risk management. She has published research in top journals including The Journal of Risk and Insurance, Journal of Business Ethics, and The Ivey Business Journal. Originally from the U.S., she has a PhD in Applied Economics and Managerial Sciences, focusing on Insurance and Risk Management, from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business.

