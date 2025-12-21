403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Acting Chief Of Environment Authority Congratulates Amir On 2Nd Power Anni.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Acting Director General of the Public Authority for the Environment (EPA) Nouf Behbehani on Sunday congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the second anniversary of his assumption of power.
Behbehani told KUNA that His Highness' leadership is guided by a firm vision and notable contributions that have helped advance sustainable development pathways across the country.
She said the two year journey reflected His Highness the Amir's wise vision for progress, stability, and prosperity, as well as strengthened environmental protection efforts, support for sustainability initiatives and the empowerment of Kuwaiti women. (end)
zhr
Behbehani told KUNA that His Highness' leadership is guided by a firm vision and notable contributions that have helped advance sustainable development pathways across the country.
She said the two year journey reflected His Highness the Amir's wise vision for progress, stability, and prosperity, as well as strengthened environmental protection efforts, support for sustainability initiatives and the empowerment of Kuwaiti women. (end)
zhr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment