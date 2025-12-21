Philippines Extends Sugar Import Ban Until December 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Manila, Philippines: The Philippines' Department of Agriculture on Sunday said the ban on sugar importation will remain in place until December next year, extending protection for local producers amid improving supply conditions.

"Based on the current outlook for sugar production and demand, a longer import moratorium than initially suggested is necessary," Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said.

He cited stronger domestic raw sugar output and emphasized that the policy is intended to prioritize locally produced sugar while helping stabilize the market.

As chair of the Sugar Board, the policymaking body of the Sugar Regulatory Administration, Tiu Laurel said the agency will intensify monitoring of refinery operations to maintain an accurate picture of standard and premium-grade refined sugar inventories.