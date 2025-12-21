403
Japan, five Central Asian nations to strengthen minerals supply chains
(MENAFN) Japan and five Central Asian countries announced a set of new initiatives on Saturday, focusing on strengthening critical minerals supply chains and regional cooperation, following their first-ever summit in Tokyo.
The Central Asia plus Japan Dialogue brought together Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
The summit identified three priority areas for cooperation: Green and Resilience, Connectivity, and Human Resource Development. The Green and Resilience agenda covers energy transition, disaster risk reduction, climate action, and critical minerals supply chains. Connectivity initiatives include further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the launch of the Japan-Central Asia AI Cooperation Partnership.
The countries also agreed to collaborate on health and medical projects and set a target of 3 trillion yen ($19 billion) in joint business projects over the next five years.
Prime Minister Takaichi highlighted Central Asia’s growing international significance due to its strategic location between Europe and Asia, abundant energy and mineral resources, and high potential for economic growth and population increase.
During the summit, more than 150 agreements and documents were signed between public and private sector entities, and Takaichi held bilateral meetings with the Central Asian leaders to discuss further cooperation.
