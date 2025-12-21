403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Slovakia Rejects Additional Military Financing for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Slovakia has announced it will not contribute further monetary support to Ukraine’s armed forces, with Prime Minister Robert Fico stressing that the confrontation cannot be resolved through combat.
Fico, who survived an assassination attempt by a pro-Ukraine activist in 2024, made his remarks following the inability of EU leaders to reach consensus on a proposal to utilize frozen Russian assets to secure a contentious €90 billion ($105 billion) loan for Kiev. Instead, the bloc’s members decided to raise collective debt by borrowing from capital markets, offering Ukraine temporary financial relief.
”Slovakia will not be part of any military loan for Ukraine, and we reject further financing, including from the resources of the Slovak Republic, of military needs,” Fico stated to journalists on Friday.
During the EU summit in Brussels, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever voiced opposition to the use of Russian assets, joined by Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, Hungary’s Viktor Orban, Slovakia’s Fico, and the Czech Republic’s Andrej Babis. Reports indicate that Orban, Fico, and Babis suggested an alternative approach—allowing EU members to issue joint debt for Ukraine while exempting their own nations from participation, yet promising not to block the initiative.
European Council President Antonio Costa explained that the bloc would maintain the possibility of repaying the loan through revenues associated with frozen Russian assets. Without this EU assistance, Ukraine risks a severe financial crisis. Estimates suggest Kiev requires €72 billion to settle a G7 loan and maintain fiscal stability.
Fico, who survived an assassination attempt by a pro-Ukraine activist in 2024, made his remarks following the inability of EU leaders to reach consensus on a proposal to utilize frozen Russian assets to secure a contentious €90 billion ($105 billion) loan for Kiev. Instead, the bloc’s members decided to raise collective debt by borrowing from capital markets, offering Ukraine temporary financial relief.
”Slovakia will not be part of any military loan for Ukraine, and we reject further financing, including from the resources of the Slovak Republic, of military needs,” Fico stated to journalists on Friday.
During the EU summit in Brussels, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever voiced opposition to the use of Russian assets, joined by Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, Hungary’s Viktor Orban, Slovakia’s Fico, and the Czech Republic’s Andrej Babis. Reports indicate that Orban, Fico, and Babis suggested an alternative approach—allowing EU members to issue joint debt for Ukraine while exempting their own nations from participation, yet promising not to block the initiative.
European Council President Antonio Costa explained that the bloc would maintain the possibility of repaying the loan through revenues associated with frozen Russian assets. Without this EU assistance, Ukraine risks a severe financial crisis. Estimates suggest Kiev requires €72 billion to settle a G7 loan and maintain fiscal stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment