Putin Says Russia “Ready for Talks” to End Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin pressured the European Union and Ukraine to initiate peace negotiations on Friday, asserting Moscow stands prepared for compromise while opponents delay progress.
During his annual year-end press conference in the Russian capital, Putin placed responsibility squarely on opposing parties to advance diplomatic solutions.
"Now the ball is, first of all, on the side of the ringleaders of the Kyiv regime and their, in this case, and above all, European sponsors," he said.
The Russian head of state commended US President Donald Trump's approach to resolving the nearly four-year conflict, characterizing his mediation attempts as genuine.
"We would also very much like to live next year in conditions of peace and without any military conflicts. And I repeat once again: we would very much like to, we are striving to resolve all disputed issues through negotiations," he said.
Putin revealed that during an August meeting with Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, he endorsed the American president's peace framework for ending hostilities.
"Upon arriving in Anchorage, I said that these would not be easy decisions for us. But we agree with the compromises proposed to us," he said.
"We are ready for the talks and to end the conflict using peaceful means."
