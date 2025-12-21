403
US conducts military operation in Syria after deadly attack on troops
(MENAFN) The United States carried out a military operation in Syria in response to a deadly Dec. 13 attack on American forces near Palmyra, officials confirmed Friday.
“Earlier today, U.S. forces commenced Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites,” US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on social media. He described the operation as a direct retaliation for the assault on American personnel stationed in eastern Syria.
“This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance,” Hegseth said, emphasizing that the US “will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people.” He added that several individuals were “hunted and killed” during the strike and warned that future actions would continue against anyone targeting Americans. “If you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you,” he said.
US President Donald Trump described the operation as a “very serious retaliation” and a fulfillment of his commitment to respond. “We are striking very strongly against ISIS strongholds in Syria,” he said, calling the country “a place soaked in blood which has many problems, but one that has a bright future if ISIS can be eradicated.”
Trump also noted that he had conducted a “very dignified ceremony” to welcome home the remains of the fallen Americans earlier in the week. He claimed that the Syrian government supported the operation and praised the country’s leader as “a man who is working very hard to bring Greatness back to Syria.”
“All terrorists who are evil enough to attack Americans are hereby warned — YOU WILL BE HIT HARDER THAN YOU HAVE EVER BEEN HIT BEFORE IF YOU, IN ANY WAY, ATTACK OR THREATEN THE U.S.A.,” Trump added.
Details regarding the precise locations, casualties, and other operational specifics of the strike have not been disclosed. The Dec. 13 attack in central Syria by ISIS militants resulted in the deaths of two US soldiers and one civilian.
