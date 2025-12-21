403
Fidan says Israel’s violations make truce efforts difficult
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday that ongoing violations by Israel are significantly complicating efforts to advance the Gaza Peace Plan, following high-level talks in the United States involving officials from Egypt and Qatar.
The discussions took place on Friday in Miami, with the Turkish delegation led by Fidan. Speaking to reporters, he emphasized the importance of the meeting, which focused on the progress and challenges of implementing the Gaza Peace Plan agreed upon at the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit.
“Now, since the first phase has been completed following the release of the last hostage, the parameters for moving to the second phase are being discussed. Perhaps after Sharm el-Sheikh, yesterday’s meeting was the most important one. Frankly, we continued our meetings in various formats and settings until late last night,” Fidan said.
Describing the talks as promising, he noted that the participants reviewed in detail the difficulties encountered during the first phase. “Especially as Türkiye, we clearly stated that ceasefire violations (by Israel) are endangering the peace plan and creating major risks for transitioning to the second phase. The ongoing violations by Israel, in particular, are making the process incredibly more difficult. What we see is that all parties are in agreement on this issue, and we also had various discussions on how to prevent this,” he added.
Fidan highlighted that the discussions also included a preliminary study for Gaza’s reconstruction, which was presented during the meeting. He stressed Türkiye’s key conditions for any work in Gaza: “First, Gaza must be governed by Gazans; second, Gaza must not be divided territorially in any way; and third, everything done in Gaza must be done for Gazans.”
