Modi, Mamata Play A Game Before Polls To Mislead People: Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "play a game" against each other before every election to mislead the public. He also accused the Centre of weakening the welfare scheme MGNREGA, claiming it caused "injustice to Bengal's poor and backward people".

"Before every election, Mamta Banerjee and Prime Minister Modi play a game. They both play a game against each other to mislead the common people, sometimes using NRC, sometimes SIR, and sometimes referring to the current situation," Chowdhury told ANI on Saturday. He asserted that these political exchanges had no connection with the real issues facing West Bengal. "This has nothing to do with Bengal's situation. Bengal is considered a backward state in the country today," he said.

Chowdhury Slams Centre Over MGNREGA

Targeting the Centre, the Congress leader accused the Prime Minister of undermining employment opportunities by weakening the rural employment guarantee scheme. "The Prime Minister has snatched away people's right to work by weakening the MGNREGA scheme started by Congress, and has done injustice to Bengal's poor and backward people," Chowdhury claimed. He further alleged that the BJP-led government was moving towards ending the scheme. "The BJP government is taking steps to end the MGNREGA scheme; the Prime Minister should say something on this matter," he added.

The remarks came as Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation following Lok Sabha's nod. The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. As per Section 22 of the Bill, the fund-sharing pattern between the Central Government and the State Governments will be 60:40, while for the North Eastern States, Himalayan States, and Union Territories (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir), it will be 90:10. Section 6 of the Bill allows the state governments to notify in advance, a period aggregating to sixty days in a financial year, covering the peak agricultural seasons of sowing and harvesting.

PM Modi Hits Back, Alleges 'Jungle Raj' in Bengal

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of running a "maha jungle raj" and called for freeing the state from it. He made the remarks while addressing a rally virtually in Nadia district, after his helicopter could not land due to low visibility caused by fog.

Making a sharp attack on the ruling party in the state, PM Modi said West Bengal must "be freed from jungle raj" and referred to the NDA's victory in the recently-concluded Bihar polls. "Today, the country wants rapid development. Bihar once again gave the NDA government a massive mandate for development... Bihar has also paved the way for the BJP's victory in Bengal. Bihar has rejected the rule for the 'jungle raj' with one resounding voice. Even after 20 years, they have given the BJP-NDA more seats than before. Now we have to get rid of the 'jungle raj' in West Bengal," he said.

Focus on Inclusive Development

Highlighting the Centre's focus on inclusive development, the Prime Minister said, "Our government's efforts are aimed at developing even that corner of West Bengal which has been deprived for a long time." He also virtually inaugurated multiple development projects worth Rs 3,200 crore.

West Bengal is scheduled to hold Assembly polls next year.

