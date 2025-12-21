Messi Event Chaos: Dilip Ghosh Slams TMC For 'Embarrassing Bengal'

BJP slams TMC for 'Embarrassing Bengal'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the controversy surrounding the chaos at football legend Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata earlier this month, saying the incident has brought great embarrassment to Bengal. Speaking to ANI in West Medinipur, Ghosh highlighted the deep love for football among Bengalis and criticised the politicisation of the event. "Bengal has been greatly embarrassed by the incident that occurred during Lionel Messi's Kolkata event. The people of Bengal have a great love for football. Many national players have emerged from here, but politicising that incident has shamed us across the country... Today, it's being exposed that TMC leaders were behind this entire matter... The organisers and the leaders and ministers who were present there--all of them should be put in the dock and questioned..." Ghosh said.

The controversy erupted after Messi's Kolkata appearance, the first stop of the GOAT India Tour 2025, descended into chaos, with fans alleging that VIPs and politicians crowded the pitch, preventing spectators from getting a clear view of the football icon. Angry fans vandalised parts of the stadium, accusing organisers of poor planning and mismanagement.

CM Apologises, Minister Resigns Amid Fallout

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologised to fans after Messi's Kolkata event turned into chaos. "I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

In the fallout, Sports Minister Aroop Biswas resigned, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accepted it. The state government has constituted an SIT comprising IPS officers Piyush Pandey, Javed Shamim, Supratim Sarkar and Muralidhar to conduct a thorough investigation.

Messi later completed the remaining legs of his India tour, visiting Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, before departing from Jamnagar after a stop at the Vantara animal sanctuary. (ANI)

