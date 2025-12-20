Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Traffic Alert - VT Route 100, Eden


2025-12-20 11:45:51
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 100, Eden has both lanes obstructed in the area of the Eden General Store due to a fire incident.

This incident is expected to last for 2-4 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

