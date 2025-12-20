Traffic Alert - VT Route 100, Eden

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) State of VermontDepartment of Public SafetyVermont State PoliceWilliston

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 100, Eden has both lanes obstructed in the area of the Eden General Store due to a fire incident.

This incident is expected to last for 2-4 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

