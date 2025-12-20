Reyada Medical Centre Expands Its Ophthalmology Department

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Reyada Medical Centre has announced the expansion of its Ophthalmology Department, reinforcing its commitment to delivering comprehensive, patient-centred eye care to a multi-faceted audience.

The expansion marks a significant step in strengthening Reyada's multidisciplinary healthcare services and improving access to specialised ophthalmic care under one roof.

The enhanced Ophthalmology Department is led by Dr Manju Venugopal and Dr Rubeena, experienced ophthalmologists known for their patient-focused approach and clinical expertise.

The department now offers a wider range of diagnostic, medical, and preventive eye care services, catering to patients across all age groups. The Ophthalmology Department is operational Saturday to Thursday, from 9am to 9.30pm, ensuring convenient access for patients.

Jamsheer Hamza, managing director & CEO of Reyada Medical Centre, stated:“At Reyada, we continuously evolve to meet the healthcare needs of our community. The expansion of our Ophthalmology Department strengthens our commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centred eye care.”

Dr Abdul Kalam, executive director & CMO, commented:“Vision health is essential to overall well-being. Through enhanced ophthalmology services, we aim to provide timely, accurate, and compassionate eye care aligned with international clinical standards.”

With the expansion, Reyada Medical Centre continues to strengthen its position as a reliable, quality-driven healthcare provider, offering integrated medical services focused on excellence, accessibility, and patient trust. In addition to ophthalmology services, Reyada also offers in-house optical services, enabling patients to receive comprehensive and expert eye care conveniently in one location.

Reyada Medical Centre, a JCI-accredited multi-speciality healthcare facility located along C-Ring Road, stands as a beacon of excellence in medical care with 18 specialities and a dedicated team of more than 30 expert doctors. The centre offers an extensive range of services, including radiology, laboratory, pharmacy, optical, and physiotherapy, among others, designed to provide patients with comprehensive, affordable, and quality care.

Reyada Medical Centre Ophthalmology Department clinical expertise