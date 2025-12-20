A Season To Remember: Festive Experiences At Radisson Blu Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The festive season is a time for reconnecting, sharing traditions, and creating moments that stay in the heart long after the celebrations end.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha is inviting families and loved ones to gather and celebrate the magic of the season with curated experiences crafted for the season, designed to bring everyone closer together, making it the go-to destination for family gatherings, celebrations, and festive cheer.

From comforting festive feasts to joyful celebrations filled with warmth and laughter, Radisson Blu Doha offers something for everyone. Guests can enjoy a cozy Festive Lunch with a specially crafted four-course menu at The Italian Job, or a Festive Eve Dinner at Bentley's Grill, featuring five-course classic favourites with a modern blade-->

For those celebrating at home, Radisson Blu Doha's take-away offerings bring the holiday spirit straight to your doorstop. Options include Turkey To-Go, Beef Wellington, stollen, chocolate Santas, truffles, and more – available from the life-size Gingerbread House.

Outdoor catering options are also available, perfect for sharing, gifting, and creating new holiday traditions. Meanwhile, New Year's Eve events promise a fun-filled way to welcome 2026 with friends and family, whether it's a casual or elegant NYE dinner at Chingari, Sakura, Bombay Balti, or Ruby Wu's, followed by a lively countdown with a guest DJ at QUBE.

To make the season even more special, guests can enjoy special room packages that combine festive dining with a comfortable stay, turning holiday gatherings into cherished mini getaways.

“I am pleased to invite guests to celebrate the joy of the season with us and experience memorable moments through togetherness, shared meals, and meaningful conversations,” said Emre Kocamustafaogullari, general manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, blade-->

Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha is proud to be a festive destination this holiday season, especially for families seeking heartfelt celebrations, joyful celebrations, and memories that will be treasured for years to come.

For enquiries and reservations, contact Room Reservations: +974 5560 1806 / +974 4428 14500 / [email protected]; Food and Beverages: +974 5200 2177 / +974 4428 1555 / [email protected]; Meetings and Events: +974 5126 4511 / +974 4428 1636 / [email protected]; and Cabana Club: +974 3340 9128 / +974 4428 1622 / [email protected].

