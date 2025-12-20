Al Ansari Exchange Partners With MOHRE To Enhance Salary Disbursement Efficiency Under Wage Protection System

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Al Ansari Exchange, a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services and the UAE's largest outward personal remittances and foreign exchange company, has successfully integrated its systems with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). The move, undertaken in coordination with Al Etihad Payments and the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), forms part of the Wage Protection System (WPS). This integration enables seamless and efficient registration, updates and real-time inquiries with MOHRE, streamlining salary disbursement processes while strengthening compliance, efficiency and governance across payroll operations.

This successful integration boosts Al Ansari Exchange's capabilities to deliver advanced, WPS-compliant salary payment services across all channels. Corporate and domestic employers can now retrieve employee information directly from MOHRE and initiate salary payments instantly, with the system enabling real-time salary status reporting for improved transparency and operational efficiency.

Ali Al Najjar, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, stated:“The integration of our systems with the relevant authorities marks a significant milestone in our efforts to reinforce regulatory compliance and advance digital transformation. This strategic step reflects our commitment to the Wage Protection System, enhances our payroll management capabilities with greater efficiency and transparency, and ultimately supports employers while empowering employees, in line with the UAE's national vision.”

Furthermore, employers can register for WPS processing, track salary transfers through Al Ansari Exchange's digital platforms, including the Al Ansari Exchange Mobile App or the eExchange corporate portal. Salary details are automatically populated from MOHRE systems. Following successful payment, MOHRE and the Central Bank will be notified through instant status updates and periodic reports generated by Al Ansari Exchange.

This milestone reinforces Al Ansari Exchange's role as a key enabler of financial inclusion and digital innovation in the UAE. By simplifying payroll management and ensuring adherence to regulatory frameworks, the company continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening the country's evolving FinTech infrastructure.