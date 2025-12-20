Crypto Market Sentiment Still Not Fearful Enough To Show Bottom - Santiment

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Price Could Drop to $75,000 Amid Market Sentiment Concerns

Crypto analysts suggest that despite recent gains, Bitcoin has yet to reach its market bottom, pointing to lingering optimism among retail traders that may hinder further declines. An expert from Santiment warns that Bitcoin could still fall by approximately 14.77% from its current price, potentially revisiting the $75,000 level, which would mark a significant correction.



Market sentiment remains overly optimistic, with traders dismissing potential downside risks.

Bitcoin's recent price levels do not yet reflect a true bottom, according to sentiment indicators.

Global macroeconomic factors, like Japan's rate hikes, could influence Bitcoin's trajectory. Contrasting signals from crypto indicators suggest the bottom might be closer than perceived.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: Bitcoin, Ethereum

Sentiment: Bearish

Price impact: Negative. The warning of a potential decline to around $75,000 reflects concerns over a possible correction amid cautious market sentiment.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. Caution is advised as traders wait for clearer signs of market stabilization.

Market context: The ongoing macroeconomic factors and mixed crypto indicators are creating a complex environment for Bitcoin's near-term outlook.

Analyst Cautions on Market Optimism

Despite Bitcoin's recent rally, Maksim Balashevich, founder of Santiment, emphasizes that the current level of online optimism is a red flag. He pointed out that social media discourse largely ignores the risks associated with rising global interest rates, particularly in Japan, where the central bank increased rates to a 30-year high of 0.75%. Historically, such rate hikes have correlated with corrections of around 20% in Bitcoin, aligning with the potential drop towards $75,000.

Bitcoin has gained 1.81% over the past 30 days. Source: CoinMarketCap

Balashevich underscored that the lack of fear in the market indicates that traders aren't yet in the capitulation phase necessary for a market bottom to form. He noted,“The crowd isn't scared enough for a bottom.” Conversely, some industry voices, such as Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer, suggest Bitcoin might see a prolonged sideways movement or even a decline to about $65,000 before the next bullish phase.

Contradictory Market Signals

While sentiment surveys and social discourse hint at caution, other crypto market metrics provide a more positive outlook. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which gauges overall market sentiment, has been in“Extreme Fear” territory since mid-December, currently scoring 20. Meanwhile, the Altcoin Season Index indicates a“Bitcoin Season,” suggesting traders are favoring Bitcoin over altcoins.

These conflicting signals highlight the uncertainty in the market. As macroeconomic factors continue to influence investor behavior, traders remain cautious, awaiting clearer signs of direction amid a landscape marked by rapid shifts and diverse indicators.

