403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Key Statistics Reveal The Impact Of The Opening Days Of The Letsia Forward Program
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Mohamed Rabie Moawad, Chairman of the Board, announced following the conclusion of the opening days of the Letsia Forward Program the key outcomes and indicators that reflected the strong launch of the program and the level of engagement it achieved since its inception.
He explained that the program received applications from 84 entrepreneurs, of whom 51 were selected to join the core training phase after an evaluation process focused on idea quality, project readiness, and growth potential. He noted that the opening days featured the participation of 11 investors from different countries, providing entrepreneurs with direct exposure to investors, opportunities to present their ideas, and practical insights into market and investment expectations. He also highlighted the participation of 4 inspiring speakers, who shared real-world experiences and perspectives that enriched the program's content and motivated participants, alongside a series of interactive workshops and discussion sessions. According to Moawad, total attendance over the three opening days reached approximately 720 attendees, reflecting the strong interest in the program and its relevance within the entrepreneurship ecosystem. Mohamed Rabie Moawad added that these figures represent a solid foundation for the next phase of the program, emphasizing that the conclusion of the opening days does not mark the end of the Letsia Forward Program, but rather the beginning of its core phase, which will extend over several months and focus on hands-on training, continuous mentorship, and close follow-up on participating ventures. He concluded by reaffirming that the program aligns with the vision of Letsia Youth, supported by Letsia Holding, to build an integrated ecosystem aimed at empowering young people and enabling them to become real entrepreneurs capable of transforming ideas into sustainable businesses.
He explained that the program received applications from 84 entrepreneurs, of whom 51 were selected to join the core training phase after an evaluation process focused on idea quality, project readiness, and growth potential. He noted that the opening days featured the participation of 11 investors from different countries, providing entrepreneurs with direct exposure to investors, opportunities to present their ideas, and practical insights into market and investment expectations. He also highlighted the participation of 4 inspiring speakers, who shared real-world experiences and perspectives that enriched the program's content and motivated participants, alongside a series of interactive workshops and discussion sessions. According to Moawad, total attendance over the three opening days reached approximately 720 attendees, reflecting the strong interest in the program and its relevance within the entrepreneurship ecosystem. Mohamed Rabie Moawad added that these figures represent a solid foundation for the next phase of the program, emphasizing that the conclusion of the opening days does not mark the end of the Letsia Forward Program, but rather the beginning of its core phase, which will extend over several months and focus on hands-on training, continuous mentorship, and close follow-up on participating ventures. He concluded by reaffirming that the program aligns with the vision of Letsia Youth, supported by Letsia Holding, to build an integrated ecosystem aimed at empowering young people and enabling them to become real entrepreneurs capable of transforming ideas into sustainable businesses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment