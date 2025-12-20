Shmyhal Visits Shkval Battalion Command Post
He listened to a briefing by the regiment's commander, Major Oleh Shyriaiev, on the operational situation on the Zaporizhzhia direction and in the unit's area of responsibility, and familiarized himself in detail with problematic issues.
The sides discussed prospects for expanding the regiment's organizational and staffing structure, as well as additional opportunities for carrying out direct procurement of necessary weapons, equipment, and ammunition. Shmyhal awarded servicemembers of the regiment who distinguished themselves in combat.Read also: Russian forces strike Pivdennyi Port in Odesa region
As Ukrinform reported, Shmyhal inspected the construction of fortifications on the Zaporizhzhia direction.
