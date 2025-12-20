Global Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Market To Hit USD 7.46 Billion By 2032 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising demand for advanced, non-invasive cancer treatments drives market growth at a CAGR of over 10%, with the U.S. remaining a key contributor through 2032. Austin, Texas, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market was valued at USD 3.29 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.46 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.78% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. This growth is attributed to several key factors, including the increasing prevalence of cancer in pets, growing awareness among pet owners regarding advanced treatment options, and rapid technological advancements in precision radiation therapy. Veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery systems offer highly targeted treatment with minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissue, making them increasingly preferred for complex oncological cases.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.29 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.46 billion CAGR CAGR of 10.78% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Linear Accelerators (LINAC) was the dominant segment in the global veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market, with a 52.28% share in 2024, as it is precise, non-invasive, and have a shorter treatment time. The Proton Beam Radiation Therapy (PBRT) segment is emerging as the fastest growing with a CAGR of 11.28% in the global veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market, as it has superior tumor specificity and minimal damage to surrounding tissue.

By Application

In 2024, the tumor treatment dominated the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system industry, owing to the high prevalence of cancer among companion animals and increasing need for non-invasive, accurate treatments. Neurological Disorders is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market, registering a CAGR of 11.68 % over the forecast period, driven by an increasing number of companion animals being diagnosed with brain tumors, epilepsy, and spinal cord ailments.

By Type

Dogs held a dominant veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market share of 72.94% in 2024, as they develop more tumors and neuro problems than other animals. Small Animals is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the global veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market, registering a CAGR of 12.61% over the forecast period, driven by increased pet adoption of cats and rabbits, and exotic pets.

By End-User

Academic & Research Institutions are the largest segment of the veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system industry, owing to their technology, grants for innovations, and working closely with veterinary hospitals. The Hospitals & Clinics segment is witnessing the highest growth in the global veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system industry, as pet cancer diagnoses are on the rise, and minimally invasive treatments and specialized veterinary oncology centers proliferate.

Key Veterinary Stereotactic Radiosurgery System Market Segments

By Product



Gamma Knife

Linear Acceleration (LINAC)

Proton Beam Radiation Therapy (PBRT)/ Flash-RT CyberKnife

By Application



Tumor Treatment

Pain Management

Neurological Disorders Research

By Type



Dogs

Cats

Horses Small Animals

By End User



Hospitals & Clinics Academic & Research Institutions

Regional Insights:

In 2024, the North American region held a dominant market share of 47.60% of the global veterinary stereotactic radiosurgery system market, owing to the relatively mature veterinary healthcare system, increased pet ownership, and the rising expenditure on companion animal health in this region. Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region with the highest CAGR of 11.65%, owing to the growing trend of pet ownership and increasing disposable income in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, leading to rapid development of veterinary healthcare.

Recent Developments:



In May 2024, UW–Madison used the Radixact System with Synchrony for the first time in veterinary oncology, enabling real-time adaptive stereotactic radiotherapy for pets with moving tumors. In April 2024, LINAC-based systems held over 53% of the veterinary SRS market, led by North America due to strong demand, infrastructure, and growth in pet cancer treatment centers.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



PROCEDURE VOLUME & ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you track global and regional uptake of veterinary SRS procedures from 2020–2032, including species-wise distribution and growth differences between oncology and neurological treatments.

ANIMAL PATIENT DEMOGRAPHICS & UTILIZATION PATTERNS – helps you analyze age, breed, and species profiles of animals undergoing SRS, along with adoption differences between urban and rural pet owners.

PET INSURANCE & FINANCING IMPACT METRICS – helps you understand how insurance coverage, financing options, and affordability influence utilization rates of advanced veterinary radiosurgery treatments.

CLINIC OWNERSHIP & INFRASTRUCTURE READINESS – helps you assess the distribution of SRS systems across independent clinics, specialty hospitals, and academic centers, including installation trends and imaging/staffing capabilities.

REIMBURSEMENT & PAYMENT MIX ANALYSIS – helps you benchmark coverage shares from insurance, out-of-pocket spending, and charitable funding, alongside cost recovery models in specialty veterinary oncology centers. COST EFFICIENCY & PRICING TRANSPARENCY INSIGHTS – helps you compare SRS session costs versus conventional radiation therapy, evaluate species- and tumor-specific pricing, and track the impact of online pricing tools on pet owner decisions.

