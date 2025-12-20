403
Kuwait Governors Congratulate Amir On 2Nd Anniv. Of Assuming Power
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The governors of Kuwait's six governorates extended their warmest congratulations and best wishes to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday, on the second anniversary of his assumption of power.
The Governor of the Capital Governorate, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Sabah, offered his sincerest congratulations to His Highness on the second anniversary of his assumption of power, saying that this new era carries great hope and an ambitious vision based on a bright history and wise leadership that has proven in every situation that Kuwait is a land of love, humanity, and achievement.
In a press statement, he added that Kuwaitis stand united, affirming that responsibility is shared in preserving the nation's security and stability, enhancing its development, and supporting the reform projects initiated by the state that strengthen the economy, fortify institutions, and open doors of opportunity for future generations.
For his part, the Governor of Farwaniya, Sheikh Athbi Al-Sabah, extended his warmest congratulations to His Highness on the second anniversary of his assumption of power, adding that Kuwait has witnessed a blessed journey of work and achievement over the past two years, led by the Amir with unwavering vision and profound wisdom.
In a statement to KUNA on Saturday, he added that His Highness, has given great attention during this period to activating the role of the governorates, improving the quality of services, and supporting development efforts in various regions of the country.
For his part, the Governor of Ahmadi, Sheikh Hamoud Al-Sabah, extended his warmest congratulations to His Highness on the second anniversary of his assumption of power, wishing him continued health and that he would remain a leader for our nation, and that Kuwait, under his leadership, may enjoy further progress and prosperity.
In a statement to KUNA, he added that this precious occasion, which is a source of pride for everyone, embodies the meanings of loyalty, belonging, and love for Kuwait, its land and its people, emphasizing his pride in the Amir's wise vision and leadership during the past period.
For his part, the Governor of Jahra, Hamad Al-Habashi, extended his warmest congratulations to His Highness on the second anniversary of his assumption of power, wishing him continued health and adding that this anniversary represents a national milestone based on wisdom, good governance, responsible decisiveness, and a forward-looking vision that has strengthened the stability of the state, preserved its gains, consolidated its prestige, and steadily advanced it towards further progress and prosperity.
He added that Kuwait, under the leadership of His Highness has witnessed a pivotal phase characterized by the consolidation of the rule of law, the strengthening of the state's prestige and the standing of its institutions, the enhancement of government performance, the support of comprehensive development initiatives, and the improvement of service quality.
For his part, the Governor of Mubarak Al-Kabeer and Acting Governor of Hawalli, Sheikh Sabah Al-Sabah, extended his warmest congratulations to His Highness on the second anniversary of his assumption of power, recalling with reverence His Highness's wisdom and clear vision, and the comprehensive reforms achieved in the past period, which aimed to strengthen Kuwait's progress, consolidate the principles of justice and integrity, and develop institutional work.
He affirmed that all Kuwaitis have witnessed the impact of His Highness's directives in enhancing security and stability, and supporting economic sustainability, stating that this occasion is a source of pride in the Amir's significant role in strengthening national unity, reinforcing the bonds between members of society, and continuing his approach of serving Kuwait, building its present, and safeguarding its future. (end)
