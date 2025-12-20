Mali Establishes New Rapid Intervention Unit To Combat Terrorism

MENAFN - IANS) Bamako (Mali), Dec 20 (IANS) Mali has established a new rapid intervention unit within its armed forces to strengthen the fight against terrorism, the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs said during a flag presentation ceremony held in the capital here.

The unit, known as the Rapid Intervention Battalion, is tasked with enhancing the operational capabilities of the Malian Armed Forces, improving their responsiveness to security threats, and contributing to the defence of territorial integrity as well as the protection of civilians and property. Its exact strength has not been disclosed.

Malian Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs Sadio Camara said that the establishment of the Rapid Intervention Battalion reflects the need for a continuous adaptation of the armed forces in response to a changing security environment, Xinhua news agency reported. The unit is equipped with mobile assets, including motorcycles, which allow it to operate in areas difficult for armoured vehicles to access.

Chief of the General Staff of the Malian Armed Forces Oumar Diarra said that recent months have seen an increase in attacks targeting fuel tankers, passenger transport and civilian vehicles along key routes linking the capital to other regions, prompting the need for more agile and adaptable units.

Since a military coup in March 2012, Mali has grappled with instability and insurgency. Although the government signed a peace and reconciliation agreement with some northern armed groups in 2015, violence has persisted in the north and spread toward central and southern regions in recent years.

The West African nation was also recently in the grip of a severe fuel shortage. Gasoline and diesel supplies dried up across the country, disrupting transportation, slowing business activities, and further straining daily life.

Fuel sales in Bamako and nearby areas were rationed last month, capping each vehicle at 10,000 CFA francs (about 17.75 US dollars) of fuel daily.

Observers saw the shortage closely linked to Mali's fragile security situation.

Since September, the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM/JNIM) has repeatedly ambushed fuel convoys on major routes leading to Bamako from Senegal and Cote d'Ivoire.

These attacks have targetted economic lifelines to weaken the government and disrupt regional trade. According to Mali's security authorities, dozens of tanker trucks have been destroyed in such assaults.