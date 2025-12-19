Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SOCAR Supervisory Board Reviews Financial Results And Budget Plans

2025-12-19 03:15:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The next meeting of the Supervisory Board of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has been held, SOCAR told Trend.

The meeting, chaired by Supervisory Board Chairman and Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, reviewed SOCAR's financial and operational results for the first 9 months of 2025, issues related to the management of budgetary and debt obligations for 2026, as well as the dividend to be paid to the state budget in 2025.

Following the discussions, the dividend payment was deemed appropriate, and instructions were given to finalize the company's 2026 budget in line with the established targets.

