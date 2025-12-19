US Clarity Act Won't Impact Bitcoin's Price, Say Analysts

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) US Clarity Act's Passage: Limited Short-Term Impact on Bitcoin

Veteran trader Peter Brandt has downplayed the immediate market significance of the US Clarity Act, even as indications emerge that it could pass Congress as early as January. While the legislation is viewed as a pivotal regulatory development, experts suggest its effect on Bitcoin 's price may be modest in the short term.

“Is it a decisive macro event? No,” Brandt remarked in an interview.“Mandatory regulation for an asset that many investors prefer to remain unregulated isn't groundbreaking news,” he added. His comments align with broader industry sentiment that the bill's passage, while positive, might not catalyze a sharp rally in Bitcoin 's price.

The bill gained momentum after White House crypto and AI adviser David Sacks announced on Thursday that lawmakers are“closer than ever” to passing comprehensive crypto market structure legislation, with a goal to finalize it in January. This legislative push has garnered attention across the industry, but market participants remain cautious about overestimating its immediate impact.

Market Response and Industry Outlook

While some executives believe the Clarity Act has been largely priced into current valuations, expectations for its long-term effect are cautiously optimistic. John Glover, Chief Investment Officer at Ledn, stated that the legislation's potential passage has already been reflected in market prices.“I don't anticipate a significant price jump on the day of passage,” he noted, emphasizing that the benefits are more incremental and likely to support continued growth over time.

Brandt echoed this perspective, asserting that Bitcoin remains in a bearish phase, although the enactment of clearer regulations could temper his downside outlook. He projected that Bitcoin's price could decline to around $60,000 in the third quarter of 2026, representing a roughly 31% correction from current levels of approximately $88,000.

The legislative developments are underscored by increasing bipartisan support. Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, a leading advocate for clearer digital asset regulations, emphasized her intention to actively advance the bill in the coming days. She expressed concern over delays and frequent draft modifications, which have caused some unease within the industry.

Overall, while the passage of the Clarity Act signals progress toward regulatory clarity, many market analysts believe its immediate influence on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will be gradual, fostering broader institutional acceptance rather than instant price surges.

