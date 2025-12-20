TN: Tiruchy To Tap Local Influencers To Boost Offbeat Tourism, Improve Visitor Amenities

MENAFN - IANS) Tiruchy, Dec 20 (IANS) In a bid to spotlight lesser-known tourist destinations across the district, the Tiruchy tourism department is set to collaborate with local influencers and use social media campaigns to promote spots such as Puliyancholai, Pachamalai Hills, Birds Park and Mangalam Falls.

The plan aims to draw more visitors - particularly young travellers - and boost the local economy by creating additional livelihood opportunities for people living near these sites.

District Tourism Officer S. M. Sribalamurugan said the move reflects how tourism trends today are driven by digital platforms.

According to him, partnering with local influencers can help widen the outreach and create stronger public awareness about scenic yet under-visited destinations.

He added that the department hopes to turn these locations into attractive weekend getaways while ensuring environmental responsibility and community participation.

A major focus area in the district's tourism strategy is the proposed theme park at Mukkombu. The officer said the project is awaiting a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the water resources department (WRD).

Once clearances are secured and infrastructure works begin, targeted promotional campaigns will be launched to highlight improved facilities at the site.

The planned digital content will showcase newly laid access roads, upgraded basic amenities and enhanced safety measures.

The department believes that providing reliable information about these features will encourage more visitors and promote responsible tourism.

However, residents and travel enthusiasts stress that marketing must go hand in hand with infrastructure upgrades. A Tiruchy resident said many of these tourist locations have strong potential but suffer from limited visibility and lack of proper signage, amenities and travel information.

Pointing to other districts such as Namakkal, Dindigul, Salem and Tirupattur, travel enthusiast N. Saravanan observed that those regions have already established essential facilities, including better road connectivity, clear route maps and dedicated viewpoints.

He argued that Tiruchy must prioritise basic infrastructure before launching influencer-driven promotions.

He remarked that unless amenities are in place, such as rest areas, parking spaces, drinking water and cleaner surroundings, tourists may not be enticed to visit repeatedly, regardless of how well the destinations are marketed online.

The Tourism Department maintains that its strategy includes both infrastructure development and promotion.

If implemented effectively, officials believe the initiative could help transform Tiruchy into a regional hub for nature-based and offbeat tourism, positioning the district more competitively alongside neighbouring destinations.