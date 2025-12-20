403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lendfriend Mortgage Enhances Home Loan Opportunities For Self-Employed Buyers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Austin, Texas, 18 December 2025: LendFriend Mortgage, an Austin-based mortgage brokerage, has announced expanded mortgage solutions specifically designed to meet the needs of self-employed individuals, including entrepreneurs, freelancers, consultants, and small business owners.
Traditional mortgage approval often depends on W-2 income and detailed tax returns, which can create obstacles for business owners who maximize deductions or have fluctuating income. LendFriend Mortgage removes these challenges by offering alternative mortgage programs that focus on real income activity rather than outdated qualification standards.
"Our self-employed clients need mortgage options that work with modern income models," said Eric Bernstein, President of LendFriend Mortgage. "By offering bank statement and alternative documentation loans, we help borrowers move forward with confidence and clarity."
Flexible Mortgage Programs for Non-Traditional Earners
LendFriend Mortgage's self-employed loan solutions include:
Bank Statement Mortgage Loans - Qualification based on 12 to 24 months of personal or business bank statements.
Freelancer & Contractor Mortgages - Designed for borrowers earning through 1099 income sources.
Business Owner Loan Programs - Suitable for entrepreneurs with limited tax history or complex income structures.
These loan options reduce paperwork, speed up approvals, and allow many borrowers to close on their homes in as little as 30 days.
About LendFriend Mortgage
LendFriend Mortgage is a licensed mortgage brokerage headquartered in Austin, Texas, committed to delivering transparent, efficient, and personalized home financing solutions. Since 2020, the company has originated over $1 billion in mortgage loans, including a strong portfolio of self-employed home loan products. LendFriend continues to be a trusted partner for borrowers seeking flexible alternatives to traditional mortgage lending.
Media Contact
Eric Bernstein
President, LendFriend Mortgage
Austin, TX
Website:
Email: [email protected]
Traditional mortgage approval often depends on W-2 income and detailed tax returns, which can create obstacles for business owners who maximize deductions or have fluctuating income. LendFriend Mortgage removes these challenges by offering alternative mortgage programs that focus on real income activity rather than outdated qualification standards.
"Our self-employed clients need mortgage options that work with modern income models," said Eric Bernstein, President of LendFriend Mortgage. "By offering bank statement and alternative documentation loans, we help borrowers move forward with confidence and clarity."
Flexible Mortgage Programs for Non-Traditional Earners
LendFriend Mortgage's self-employed loan solutions include:
Bank Statement Mortgage Loans - Qualification based on 12 to 24 months of personal or business bank statements.
Freelancer & Contractor Mortgages - Designed for borrowers earning through 1099 income sources.
Business Owner Loan Programs - Suitable for entrepreneurs with limited tax history or complex income structures.
These loan options reduce paperwork, speed up approvals, and allow many borrowers to close on their homes in as little as 30 days.
About LendFriend Mortgage
LendFriend Mortgage is a licensed mortgage brokerage headquartered in Austin, Texas, committed to delivering transparent, efficient, and personalized home financing solutions. Since 2020, the company has originated over $1 billion in mortgage loans, including a strong portfolio of self-employed home loan products. LendFriend continues to be a trusted partner for borrowers seeking flexible alternatives to traditional mortgage lending.
Media Contact
Eric Bernstein
President, LendFriend Mortgage
Austin, TX
Website:
Email: [email protected]
Company:-LendFriend Mortgage
User:- LendFriend Mortgage
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-5128815099
Mobile:- 5128815099Url:-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment