'Seen Us Engaged' In Resolving India-Pakistan Conflict: Rubio

New York/Washington- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio referred to the conflict between India and Pakistan that US President Donald Trump claims he resolved along with several others this year, saying the American leader“has made it a priority to be a peacemaker.”

Trump has repeated the claim of stopping the conflict between India and Pakistan nearly 70 times so far.

Rubio said that the US remains engaged around the world, including in conflicts that“perhaps are not central to everyday life in America.”

“The President has made it a priority to be a peacemaker and so you've seen us engaged whether it's Russia, Ukraine, or India and Pakistan or Thailand and Cambodia, which is an ongoing challenge,” Rubio said Friday at a year-end news conference.

He said that some of the conflicts resolved by the US have“deep roots that go back many, many years, but we are prepared to be engaged and helpful.”

“In ways that perhaps other nations can't, we've been viewed as indispensable in that regard, and it's a role the President takes great pride in, in the promotion of peace around the world and something he deserves a lot of credit for. He has personally engaged in all of this,” he added.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.