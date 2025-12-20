Like Ganges, Victory Of BJP Will Flow From Bihar To West Bengal: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 20 (IANS) Just as the River Ganges flows to West Bengal through Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in Bihar this year will be replicated after the Assembly elections in West Bengal next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while virtually addressing a public rally at Taherpur under Ranaghat sub-division in Nadia district.

He was supposed to be physically present at the dais at Taherpur on Saturday. However, his chopper was unable to land at the helipad near Taherpur due to low visibility and returned to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, from where he addressed the Taherpur rally virtually.

He also said that just in Bihar, the rule of the jungle had ended during the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule; similarly, the current reign of terror in West Bengal will end if the BJP comes to power.

Speaking on the occasion, he also claimed that if the BJP is given a chance to rule in West Bengal, the state will be flooded with development activities.“Trinamool Congress is free to oppose me and the BJP as much as it desires. But they are blocking the development in the state through rampant administrative corruption?” the Prime Minister questioned.

He also attacked the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress on the infiltration issue.“When they are supposed to say 'go back, infiltrators,' they are saying 'go back, Modi'. This is because the infiltrators are the dedicated supporters of the ruling dispensation. That is why the state government and the ruling party are pampering the infiltrators,” the Prime Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi also drew a comparison between Bengal and Tripura.“After 30 years of Communist misrule in Tripura, the real development activities there started after the BJP came to power. After the end of Communist rule in West Bengal, everyone thought that the state would experience development. But in reality, all the evils of the Left forces were adopted, and the corruption increased manifold during the current regime,” the Prime Minister added.