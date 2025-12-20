Adam Back Criticizes Bitcoiner VC For Ignoring Quantum Threat

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Community Responds to Quantum Computing Threats and Industry Investment

Recent debates within the cryptocurrency sector have spotlighted concerns about the emerging threat of quantum computing to Bitcoin 's security. While some industry leaders advocate caution, others suggest the community is making strategic, quiet advances in quantum resilience. This discourse underscores the evolving landscape of crypto security amid technological advancements.



Blockstream CEO Adam Back criticizes Nic Carter for amplifying quantum computing concerns, accusing him of causing market unnecessary volatility.

Carter clarifies his investment in Project Eleven, citing increased early awareness about quantum threats within the crypto community.

Industry experts warn of potential quantum risks within a timeframe of two to nine years, emphasizing the urgency of adopting quantum-resistant protocols. Contrasting views from figures like Kevin O'Leary suggest quantum computing's applications may be better suited for other domains, reducing focus on crypto threats.

Key Takeaways

Sentiment: Cautiously optimistic with ongoing concern about security risks.

Price impact: Neutral. Despite warnings, widespread market shifts are unlikely as the community remains engaged in research efforts.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. The ongoing development of quantum-resistant solutions suggests resilience in the long-term.

Market context: This debate occurs amid broader industry efforts to future-proof blockchain technologies against emerging computational threats.

Industry Leaders Clash Over Quantum Threats

Blockstream CEO Adam Back has publicly criticized Nic Carter, founding partner of Castle Island Ventures, for raising alarms about the danger of quantum computing to Bitcoin. Back accused Carter of stirring unwarranted market fears, stating,“You make uninformed noise and try to move the market or something. You're not helping.” This came after Carter explained his firm's investment in Project Eleven, a startup dedicated to shielding cryptocurrencies from quantum vulnerabilities.

Carter, however, emphasizes that the Bitcoin community is not ignoring the risk. Instead, he claims the industry is working discreetly to develop protective measures. He first disclosed his involvement with Project Eleven in a detailed Substack post, asserting transparency about his financial commitments.

In an interview, Carter explained that his concern was heightened after being“quantum pilled”-a term signifying deep awareness of quantum risks-by the project's CEO, Alex Pruden. His investment stems from fears that governments and entities are preparing for a post-quantum world, with Bitcoin potentially becoming a target or“a bug bounty” for quantum supremacy and advancements in quantum technology drawing increased investments.

Broader Industry Opinions and Urgency

Not all share Carter's level of concern. Charles Edwards, founder of Capriole Investments, warned that quantum threats could materialize within the next two to nine years unless the network adopts quantum-resistant cryptography. Conversely, Kevin O'Leary, a prominent entrepreneur, argued that quantum computing's strategic use in cryptography might be limited, emphasizing its potential in areas like artificial intelligence-driven research instead of attacking blockchain security.

Blockstream's Back remains optimistic, stressing that quantum readiness is a prudent approach but not an immediate concern, as current technological developments are still in their infancy. Meanwhile, ongoing research indicates the community's commitment to safeguarding Bitcoin against future vulnerabilities, reflecting a proactive stance in the ever-evolving crypto security landscape.

