Burbank Chimney Services Advises Homeowners On Year-Round Chimney Safety

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A technician conducts a routine chimney inspection at a residential property in Burbank, Calif., as part of year-round maintenance efforts."

Burbank Chimney Services is advising homeowners to take a proactive approach to chimney safety during the winter heating season, when increased fireplace use can reveal underlying issues within chimney and ventilation systems. Industry professionals say colder temperatures and heavier usage often make debris accumulation, moisture intrusion, and airflow problems more noticeable and potentially hazardous.

Homeowners scheduling a Chimney Sweep are encouraged to arrange inspections during winter months, when creosote buildup, blockages, and drafting issues are most likely to affect performance and safety.

Founded in 2012, Burbank Chimney Services has worked with local homeowners to identify conditions that can compromise chimney systems during peak heating periods. According to the company, winter weather combined with structural wear can contribute to cracks, leaks, and restricted ventilation.

“Winter is when chimney issues tend to surface,” said company owner David Schwartz.“When fireplaces are used regularly, problems that may have gone unnoticed can quickly affect safety and airflow. Routine inspections help identify those concerns before they escalate.”

Technicians report that common winter-related issues include damaged or missing chimney caps, internal leaks caused by deteriorated masonry, and restricted airflow that can lead to smoke or carbon monoxide entering living spaces. Services such as Chimney Cap Installation and Chimney Leak Diagnosis are frequently recommended to address these conditions.

In addition to fireplaces, homeowners are advised to consider related ventilation systems. Blocked dryer vents, for example, can increase fire risk during winter months, making Dryer Vent Cleaning an important part of overall home safety.

Burbank Chimney Services says routine winter inspections and maintenance can help homeowners address potential hazards early and reduce the likelihood of emergency repairs during the heating season.