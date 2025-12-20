Dhurandhar To Saiyaara: Top 6 Blockbuster Movies Of 2025 That Created Massive Buzz In Theatres

The year 2025 brought major changes, especially in entertainment. Several films sparked amassive craze, drawing crowds to theatres and dominating the box office, becoming cultural talking points across audiences nationwide all year.

The craze for director Aditya Dhar's recent film Dhurandhar this year is truly beyond belief. People of all ages are going crazy to see it. Every star gave an amazing performance. The movie has earned ₹721.51 crore so far.

Ahan Panday and Aneet Padda's film Saiyaara captivated everyone from theaters to the box office. Its songs and storyline attracted all. Mohit Suri's film earned ₹579.23 crore.

The roar of Rishab Shetty's film Kantara Chapter 1 was heard in India and abroad. People stood in long lines for tickets. The film's storm was also seen at the box office. It did business of ₹850–900 crore.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film Chhaava cast a spell on people upon release. The craze for this historical film was huge in 2025. Vicky's role was highly praised. Laxman Utekar's film earned ₹809 crore.

The craze for Rajinikanth's film Coolie was seen even before its release. On release day, there was a festive mood outside theaters from midnight. Fans arrived dancing and singing. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's film earned ₹675 crore.

Pawan Kalyan's movie They Call Him OG caused a storm in theaters. The craze for this film was incredible. Fans celebrated outside theaters. Sujeeth's film earned ₹293.65–300 crore.