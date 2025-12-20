Vaikunta Ekadasi Festival Begins At Srirangam With Grand Fervour

Grand Festival Commences at Srirangam

The Vaikunta Ekadasi grand festival commenced with great fervour at Srirangam, drawing thousands of devotees for darshan. Srirangam, revered as Bhooloka Vaikuntam (Heaven on Earth), hosted the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival over 20 days, including the Pagal Pathu and Raa Pathu celebrations. The Pagal Pathu festival began this morning.

On the first day of Pagal Pathu, Namperumal (the processional deity) set out from the sanctum sanctorum at 7:00 am, blessed devotees, and will remain at the Arjuna Mandapam throughout the day. In the night, Namperumal will return in procession from the Arjuna Mandapam to the sanctum sanctorum. Thousands of devotees participated on the first day and had darshan of Namperumal.

Key Festival Dates and Highlights

The highlight of the festival, the opening of the Paramapada Vaasal (popularly known as the Sorga Vaasal) on Vaikunta Ekadasi, is scheduled to take place on December 30, 2025, at 5:45 am. Ahead of this, on December 29, 2025, Namperumal will be taken out in procession in Nachiyar Thirukolam (divine form of the Goddess). The Vaikunta Ekadasi grand festival will conclude on January 9, 2026, with the Moksham of Nammalvar.

Significance and Key Rituals

The Vaikunda Ekadasi festival is an important event in the Hindu calendar, marking the day when the gates of Vaikunta, the abode of Lord Vishnu, are believed to be open. Devotees fast and pray on this day, seeking the blessings of the Lord.

Dwadasi Chakrasnanam, a sacred religious ritual held on Vaikunta Dwadasi, involves a divine bath for Sri Malayappa Swamy, Sridevi, and Bhudevi in the holy waters of Swami Pushkarini, followed by special poojas. The Swarna Ratham (Golden Chariot) is a highlight of Vaikunta Ekadasi during the Margazhi month (Dec-Jan). The magnificent chariot, adorned in grandeur and carrying Lord Vishnu, is believed to bestow divine blessings and lead to spiritual liberation.

A Rare Double Celebration

Notably, this year witnesses two Vaikunta Ekadasi Sorga Vaasal opening ceremonies. The first was held on January 10 earlier this year, while the second is scheduled for December 30 during the ongoing festival, making it a rare occurrence of two Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations in a single year.

