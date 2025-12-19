UK Tourists Among Highest Spenders In Sri Lanka
Addressing Parliament, the minister said visitors from the United Kingdom spent between US$154.82 and US$263.28 per day. German tourists recorded daily spending ranging from US$142.27 to US$222.82, while Russian visitors spent between US$163.84 and US$201.95.
Chinese tourists spent between US$155.17 and US$190.55 per day, while Indian tourists recorded daily expenditure ranging from US$154.60 to US$176.49.
Minister Herath said Sri Lanka had recently revised its average daily tourist spending figures downward following a detailed survey.
He added that the country expects to generate nearly US$3 billion in tourism revenue by the end of the year.
