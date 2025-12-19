Fluorescent Pigment Market Overview, Leading Company Analysis, Dynamics, Growth Outlook, New Trends And Forecasts

MENAFN - GetNews) The Fluorescent Pigment Market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising demand from packaging, plastics, textiles, paints, and safety applications. Increasing focus on high-visibility and aesthetic appeal supports market expansion. Key players such as DayGlo Color Corp., Radiant Color NV, DIC Corporation, UKSEUNG Chemical, and Vicome Corp. are investing in product innovation and eco-friendly formulations to strengthen their market position.

The fluorescent pigment market is projected to reach USD 498 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7 % from USD 377 million in 2023. The report provides key insights into current fluorescent pigment market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the market landscape. The fluorescent pigment market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, shifting consumer behaviors, favorable economic conditions, expanding applications in various industries, and growing demand. The increasing use of fluorescent pigments in various end-use industries, such as paints and coatings, printing inks, plastics, cosmetics, textiles, and electronics, is a significant driver for market growth.

“Organic fluorescent pigment is projected to be the largest formulation of fluorescent pigment, in terms of value, during the forecast period.”

Stringent regulations promoting the use of environmentally friendly pigments have fueled the growth of organic fluorescent pigments. Organic fluorescent pigments find extensive use in high-visibility products. They are useful in end-use industries such as paints and coatings, plastics, textiles, and printing inks. These factors, combined with the market's emphasis on safety applications and the overall growth of the high-visibility applications across various industries, have led to the growth of organic fluorescent pigment.

“Printing inks/Graphics arts is the fastest growing application of the fluorescent pigment, in terms of value.”

UV Fluorescent pigments are used in printing inks to create high-visibility products. These pigments are sensitive to light and some chemicals, and they fluoresce when exposed to UV radiation, resulting in bright, neon colors with high brilliance. In the graphic arts market, fluorescent pigments are employed to create eye-catching posters, signs, and displays. The vibrant and intense colors produced by fluorescent pigments under UV light can attract attention and are often used for promotional materials.

“Asia Pacific captures the largest share in the fluorescent pigment market during the forecast period, in terms of value.”

Asia Pacific is the largest market for fluorescent pigment due to several factors. The region has the largest consumption of fluorescent pigment, with China, India, South Korea, and Japan being the major contributors. These countries have major industries such as textiles, printing, packaging, and electronics, which use fluorescent pigments in various applications such as inks, coatings, and plastics. The packaging industry in the region is substantial due to the large population and increasing consumer demand. Fluorescent pigments are often used in packaging materials to enhance visual appeal and attract consumer attention.

Key Players

Mergers, new product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the fluorescent pigment market include Radiant Color NV (Belgium), Luminochem (Hungary), Wanlong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Sinloihi Co., Ltd. (Japan), Wuxi Minghui International Trading Co., Ltd. (China), DayGlo Color Corp. (US), Aron Universal Limited (India), Vicome Corp. (China), Hangzhou Aibai Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Brilliant Group Inc. (US).

Radiant Color NV

Radiant Color is one of the global principal suppliers of high-performance fluorescent pigments and dyes. The company has a special focus on tailor-made solutions. The company's product line includes fluorescent pigments and dyes, conventional organic and inorganic pigments and pigment concentrates, specialty resin, and functional solutions. The company offers its products to various end-use industries such as paints, paper, textiles, inks, plastics, cosmetics, and dyes. The company produces greener and safer products, which create real added value for customers. The company have agencies in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, India, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Spain, and others.

DayGlo Color Corp.

DayGlo Color Corp. is a part of RPM, Inc. It holds the distinction of being the global leader in the production of daylight fluorescent pigments. The company's product line includes pigments, toners, conventional dispersions, fluorescent dispersions, inks & bases, dyes, paint & coatings. The company serves its products to various markets such as plastics, graphics arts, cosmetics & personal care, packaging, consumer products, food & beverage, safety & security, textiles, and apparels. The company has a strong presence in North America.

