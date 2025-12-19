Preston Cherouny Calls For Greater Self-Reflection, Steady Leadership, And Everyday Inspiration In The Workplace

MENAFN - GetNews) Washington, D.C. leader encourages individuals to slow down, listen more, and build confidence through meaningful daily habits.

Preston Cherouny, Chief Operating Officer at St. John's Church, is raising awareness about the growing need for steadier, more reflective leadership in today's fast-paced work culture. Drawing upon lessons from his own career journey, Cherouny is encouraging individuals-not just executives-to focus on presence, patience, and small daily practices that inspire confidence and healthier decision-making.

“Inspiration doesn't always come from big moments,” Cherouny says.“Most of the time, it comes from everyday interactions-when someone feels heard, when you take time to slow down, or when you follow an idea that isn't fully formed yet.”

His perspective comes at a time when burnout and workplace stress remain widespread. According to the American Psychological Association, 77% of workers report experiencing work-related stress, and nearly 60% say they lack time for meaningful reflection-a factor linked to reduced productivity and weaker decision-making.

Cherouny believes that developing a steady mindset is essential.“You can't lead well if you're running on empty,” he explains.“I've learnt to slow down because rushing almost always leads to errors in judgement. When I pause, I make better choices-for myself and for the people relying on me.”

The Power of Listening and Confidence-Building

Cherouny emphasises that leadership is not about knowing everything, but about asking the right questions.“People bring better ideas when they feel safe,” he says.“Confidence grows when someone is encouraged to take a small risk-like presenting a new approach or sharing an early-stage idea.”

Research supports this: teams that feel psychologically safe are up to 27% more productive and 50% more likely to propose innovative solutions, according to a Google workplace study.

Learning From Failure and Slowing Down

Cherouny has openly discussed the role failure played in shaping his approach to life and work.“My biggest mistakes ended up being my greatest teachers,” he says.“I learnt to forgive myself, take responsibility, and rebuild with honesty. That experience affects how I treat others when they stumble.”

Studies show that individuals who process failure reflectively-rather than defensively-are three times more likely to improve performance over time.

A Call to Action: What People Can Do

Cherouny urges people to make simple, personal changes that strengthen clarity and resilience:



Take 10 minutes daily for quiet reflection. Use a notebook, a walk, or a pause before major decisions.

Listen without rushing. Give full attention when someone speaks; it builds trust instantly.

Let unfinished ideas sit.“Some of my best ideas started as messy notes,” he says.

Make space for conversations that matter. Real connection often happens away from screens. Allow yourself to learn from mistakes. Treat failure as data, not a dead end.

“Steady habits in small moments can change the way you work and the way you lead,” Cherouny adds.“Anyone can begin with something simple-writing down a thought, asking a question, or slowing down long enough to breathe.”

About Preston Cherouny

Preston Cherouny is the Chief Operating Officer at St. John's Church in Washington, D.C. A graduate of Skidmore College, he has held multiple leadership roles within the organisation since 2017. Known for his reflective approach, he focuses on building operational clarity, organisational trust, and meaningful community connections.