Vivafacial Confirms Strong Market Demand And Announces Expansion To 1,500 Providers In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) VivaFacial®, a next-generation professional facial treatment platform, today announced the successful completion of extensive technology testing and validation, alongside plans to significantly expand its provider network in 2026. Following strong interest from aesthetic professionals and early partners, VivaFacial plans to scale its network toacross the United States and select international markets.

Over the past year, VivaFacial conducted comprehensive testing of its proprietary technology, operational workflows, and provider support model. These efforts focused on treatment consistency, clinical usability, scalability, and market readiness. The results confirmed both technical reliability and strong commercial potential, positioning VivaFacial for accelerated growth.

“We see high demand for our new platform,” said Olha Maikina, Chief Product Officer of VivaFacial.“Our testing phase validated not only the technology itself, but also the value VivaFacial brings to providers who are looking for differentiated, results-driven facial treatments supported by a scalable platform. The feedback from the market gives us confidence as we move into our next growth phase.”

VivaFacial is designed to support aesthetic professionals with a standardized, premium facial treatment experience while integrating brand, technology, and operational support into a single ecosystem. The platform's expansion strategy for 2026 focuses on onboarding high-quality providers, strengthening regional presence, and maintaining consistent clinical and brand standards across the network.

The planned expansion to 1,500 providers reflects increasing demand for advanced facial technologies and structured treatment platforms within the professional aesthetics market. VivaFacial's growth roadmap includes continued product innovation, provider education, and strategic partnerships aimed at long-term, sustainable network development.

About VivaFacial

VivaFacial® is a professional facial treatment platform built to combine advanced technology, standardized protocols, and provider-centric support. Designed for modern aesthetic practices, VivaFacial enables clinics and spas to deliver consistent, high-quality treatments while participating in a scalable, brand-driven network.