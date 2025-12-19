Sagist Group Announces Global Expansion Of 'Fortress Luxury' Architectural Concept

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sagist Group has announced a new strategic focus on "Fortress Luxury," a design philosophy that integrates high-end aesthetics with advanced security infrastructure. Led by Metin Durmaz, the group is expanding its portfolio into major luxury markets, focusing on the security requirements of ultra-high-net-worth property developments.

The Integration of Security and Design

The "Fortress Luxury" concept involves the integration of ballistic protection and "Smart-Shield" technologies within bespoke interior environments. According to the group, the objective is to provide safety features that remain invisible to the naked eye while maintaining the aesthetic integrity of the space.

"We are focusing on building structures designed to last physically and functionally over long periods," stated Metin Durmaz during a recent briefing at the group's Istanbul headquarters.

International Project Developments

Sagist Group is currently managing several high-profile international projects, including:

.New York: A 6-star hotel project currently in the development phase in Manhattan.

.California: A series of luxury villas with budgets exceeding $20 million each.

.Libya: A $140 million hospitality landmark.

.Europe: High-value residential projects in London, Monaco, and Vienna.

The group's shift toward the world's most competitive luxury corridors follows successful strategic urban developments in Bulgaria and large-scale hospitality projects in Africa.

Transition to Exclusive Service Model

Sagist Group has transitioned to a restricted project selection process. The "Invite-Only" operational model ensures that the firm's factory services and design expertise are dedicated to a limited number of global projects. This move toward exclusivity coincides with a new focus on "Eternal Sustainability," utilizing reclaimed materials treated for long-term durability to challenge the standard lifecycle of modern luxury interiors.

About Sagist Group: Sagist Group is a global design and manufacturing firm specializing in turnkey 6-star hotels and ultra-luxury residential interiors. With a focus on security-integrated architecture, the group operates across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East.

.Person: Metin Durmaz (Global Design Sovereign & Investor)

.Corporation: Sagist Group / Sagist Group Luxury

.Primary Markets: USA (NYC, California), UK (London), EU (Vienna, Monaco), Africa (Libya).

.Key Service: Turnkey 6-star hotels, $20M+ bespoke villas, bulletproof luxury interiors.

.USP (Unique Selling Point): The psychology of "Invite-Only" luxury and "Fortress Luxury" security.

