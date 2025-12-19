National Healthcare Properties Announces Preferred Stock Dividends

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHPAP / NHPBP) (“NHP”) announced today that it declared quarterly dividends on its outstanding preferred stock. Specifically, NHP declared a dividend of $0.4609375 per share on its 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on January 15, 2026 to holders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2026. In addition, NHP declared a dividend of $0.4453125 per share on its 7.125% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on January 15, 2026 to holders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2026.

About National Healthcare Properties, Inc.

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHPAP / NHPBP) is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and outpatient medical facilities located in the United States. Additional information about NHP can be found on its website at nhpreit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain“forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements concern and are based upon, among other things, the potential growth of NHP's portfolio; the sale of properties; the performance of its operators/tenants and properties; its ability to enter into agreements with new viable tenants for vacant space on favorable terms, or at all; its occupancy rates; its ability to acquire, develop and/or manage properties; its ability to make distributions to shareholders; its policies and plans regarding investments, financings and other matters; its tax status as a real estate investment trust; its critical accounting policies; its ability to appropriately balance the use of debt and equity; its ability to access capital markets or other sources of funds; and its ability to finance and complete, and the effect of, future acquisitions. When NHP uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. NHP's expected results may not be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from expectations. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited, the risks and uncertainties described in the section titled Risk Factors of its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and all other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Finally, NHP assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

