Schneider Electric Certified As Employer Of Choice Across 11 Key Middle East And Africa Markets



Certifications underscore energy technology leader's commitment to instilling high-trust workplace culture

Dubai UAE, December, 2025 – Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, today announced that it has achieved the Great Place To Work® (GPTW), the Best Place To Work, and Top Employer® certificates across 11 key markets in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) zone. The wins confirm Schneider Electric's commitment to embed a purpose-driven, high-trust workplace culture to boost performance, innovation, and retention in its next phase of growth.

The certifications also recognize Schneider Electric's exceptional employee experience in the MEA region and are based entirely on confidential, independent surveys that assess employee trust, culture, and engagement, demonstrating a strong regional talent strategy anchored in empowerment and wellness. Schneider Electric received the certifications across key markets in the MEA region, including Algeria, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Morrocco, South Africa and Ivory Coast.

Speaking on the Employer of Choice recognition, Neslihan Ogan, HR Vice President for the MEA Zone at Schneider Electric, said:“In a zone as diverse and dynamic as the Middle East and Africa, our culture is not just a benefit; it's our critical infrastructure and driving force. This validation from our employees is proof that we are successfully cultivating the high-trust, inclusive, and agile environment required to tackle the region's most pressing challenges, from energy access to digitalization and beyond. Our current workforce is driving the twin transitions of energy and digital in their local markets. This recognition testifies that we are on track to attract, develop, and retain the cutting-edge talent necessary to build a sustainable future across the MEA zone.”

In 2025, Schneider Electric hired close to 900 new employees and inducted more than 120 graduates into region-wide graduate programs across 26 countries in Middle East and Africa Zone. This effort aligns with its pledge, earlier this year, to allocate AED 100 million over five years to developing next generation talent capable of driving a digital and sustainable economy in the Middle East region.

Additionally, Schneider Electric successfully enrolled 350 employees in 11 targeted training programs across the MEA region, including its flagship NextGen Future Leader Program and award-winning MEA Graduate Program milestone wins are particularly relevant, as they coincide with the MEA region's rapid acceleration of its economic diversification and sustainability efforts while stepping up digital talent empowerment. This makes the ability to attract and retain top-tier expertise a critical and competitive differentiator. Both certifications underscore the success of Schneider Electric's global employee value proposition that aims to ensure meaningful purpose and professional empowerment.



Empowerment and Autonomy: Schneider Electric's employees feel respected and trusted to manage their work and achieve goals, benefiting from modern, flexible, and hybrid work models.

Purpose-Driven Work: A strong connection between Schneider Electric's sustainability mission and the daily work of its employees, specifically to the company's commitment to Electricity 4.0 – the convergence of electrification and digitalization. Inclusive Environment: Schneider Electric's equitable workplace that values diversity, and collaboration.

Key elements contributing to the high scores across the diverse MEA markets included:

The Great Place To Work® (GPTW), the Best Place To Work, and Top Employer® recognition is integral to Schneider Electric's long-term regional strategy, which focuses on boosting In-Country Value (ICV) and strengthening local capabilities. In fostering an exemplary work environment, the company is well positioned to attract national talent and support localization strategies such as Emiratisation, and Saudization.



Impact Buildings: Investments in sustainable, human-centric workspaces such as Schneider Electric's Dubai office, The NEST, which uses integrated building management, AI and agentic AI solutions to optimize employee comfort and sustainability.

Flexible Work Policies: Implementing hybrid work policies that recognize the need for work-life integration and trust, moving away from traditional office structures to accommodate the unique needs of a diverse workforce. Learning & Development: Robust programs focused on imparting sustainability skills and digital literacy to ensure the workforce remains agile and equipped for the dynamic demands of Industry 4.0 and the AI economy.

Recent initiatives that contributed to the wins include:

GPTW uses the Trust IndexTM Survey, measuring credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. High trust correlates with 38% higher retention and 87% better customer service delivery. Meanwhile, Best Place to Work programs emphasize purpose-driven work, inclusivity, and well-being, which significantly improve engagement and reduce turnover. Additionally, The Top Employer® Institute is a globally recognized certification body that grants awards to major organizations based on several key criteria. These criteria include corporate culture and work environment, talent management strategies, performance management, leadership development, and employee compensation and benefits.

About Schneider Electric:

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.