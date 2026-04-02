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Critics Say Israel’s Security Measures Heighten Fear, Uncertainty
(MENAFN) Since the events of October 7, 2023, security concerns have taken center stage in Israel’s political narrative, with authorities framing military operations as vital for the country’s survival.
However, some critics argue that these actions have instead intensified fear, weakened trust in state protection, and contributed to a more uncertain daily reality.
Research conducted by Itai Ater and Nitai Bergman from Tel Aviv University indicates a significant uptick in emigration during 2023 and 2024. Their findings suggest that roughly 99,000 Israelis left the country over that period, while fewer than 20,000 returned in 2024. A large majority of those departing—more than three-quarters—were under the age of 40.
Observers interpret these numbers as more than just a reflection of economic or political dissatisfaction, pointing instead to a broader decline in public confidence about the country’s long-term stability.
One individual highlighting these concerns is Hila Amit, who relocated to Germany in 2011 due to political reasons. Speaking about the current climate, she said that Israelis are “definitely not” safer now than before Israel’s military operations in Gaza and its more recent tensions with Iran.
“I think the whole situation in Israel since 1967 has been unsafe, so I don’t think there’s a lot of change. It’s getting worse,” she said.
Amit attributed the worsening sense of insecurity to government policies, criticizing leadership under Benjamin Netanyahu. She argued that recent actions have contributed to increased casualties within Israeli society, stating: “Netanyahu and his megalomaniac plans to control and make Israel a new empire, every action that the State of Israel has taken in the last few years has resulted in more death and injuries within Israeli society.”
She also raised doubts about the effectiveness of Israel’s defense systems, questioning whether they can truly guarantee safety for civilians amid escalating tensions.
However, some critics argue that these actions have instead intensified fear, weakened trust in state protection, and contributed to a more uncertain daily reality.
Research conducted by Itai Ater and Nitai Bergman from Tel Aviv University indicates a significant uptick in emigration during 2023 and 2024. Their findings suggest that roughly 99,000 Israelis left the country over that period, while fewer than 20,000 returned in 2024. A large majority of those departing—more than three-quarters—were under the age of 40.
Observers interpret these numbers as more than just a reflection of economic or political dissatisfaction, pointing instead to a broader decline in public confidence about the country’s long-term stability.
One individual highlighting these concerns is Hila Amit, who relocated to Germany in 2011 due to political reasons. Speaking about the current climate, she said that Israelis are “definitely not” safer now than before Israel’s military operations in Gaza and its more recent tensions with Iran.
“I think the whole situation in Israel since 1967 has been unsafe, so I don’t think there’s a lot of change. It’s getting worse,” she said.
Amit attributed the worsening sense of insecurity to government policies, criticizing leadership under Benjamin Netanyahu. She argued that recent actions have contributed to increased casualties within Israeli society, stating: “Netanyahu and his megalomaniac plans to control and make Israel a new empire, every action that the State of Israel has taken in the last few years has resulted in more death and injuries within Israeli society.”
She also raised doubts about the effectiveness of Israel’s defense systems, questioning whether they can truly guarantee safety for civilians amid escalating tensions.
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