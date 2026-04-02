People Say It Is Difficult To Defeat Mamata Didi, But BJP Is Very Determined This Time: Avadh Ojha (IANS Interview)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Former AAP leader and educator Avadh Ojha, who recently stepped away from active politics, gave his views to IANS on the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. He said that though people say it is difficult to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP is very determined this time. He also stated that it was time for a change in Uttar Pradesh and a system of rotation should exist so that political parties remain on their toes to serve the people.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

IANS: What is your view about West Bengal Assembly elections. Do you think Mamata Banerjee will come to power again or will the BJP turn the tables?

Avadh Ojha: People say that it is difficult to defeat Mamata Didi, but BJP is very determined this time. And BJP has raised the issue of foreign refugees and Bangladeshis. So, I think BJP is in a mood to give a good fight this time...It can be changed. Anyway, people want change. Didi has been there for so many years. So, when I say in UP that people want change, it remains same for Bengal.

IANS: Do you think Akhilesh Yadav should make a comeback in UP? What chances do you see of that happening?

Avadh Ojha: There should definitely be a change. When people have so many options and there are multiple parties in Uttar Pradesh. Sure, Yogi Adityanath has delivered good governance and maintained law and order for two terms - but now it makes sense to give someone else a chance and see what they can do. This way, political parties will also remain under pressure, knowing that the public can replace them anytime. So, a system of rotation should exist.

IANS: What are your views on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement on ending Naxalism? How big of a achievement is this?

Avadh Ojha: It is a very big achievement, because Naxalism was a major threat to India. And if it is completely eliminated from the country, then India would have successfully overcome one of its biggest challenges.

IANS: Do you think Amit Shah is following in the footsteps of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel?

Avadh Ojha: Yes, he has a strong political and decision-making attitude. Sometimes I see him answering questions on TV channels. I feel that he is following the path of an iron man.

IANS: What would you say about Nitish Kumar? He has resigned and will now go to the Rajya Sabha.

Avadh Ojha: I feel that after sitting in a Rolls Royce, if there is no compulsion, then one should not sit in an Alto 800. Nitish Kumar is a very big politician. Very big. I salute Nitish Kumar. Because of his personality, he ruled over Bihar for such a long time. He was the CM for a continuous 20 years. He won this election on his own. He was the one who won. It is not that any other factor was working there. The one who voted, voted for Nitish Kumar. So I feel that now he should not compromise for anything less than the Prime Minister's post. Either he should aspire to be the PM, or he should retire, because he has already rendered great service to the country.

IANS: Do you have any regrets about joining the Aam Aadmi Party?

Avadh Ojha: No, I have no regrets at all.

IANS: Among the political leaders in the country at present, do you consider anyone an ideal leader?

Avadh Ojha: No, I don't consider anyone as an ideal leader. But Arvind Kejriwal is my first choice. I consider him to be very good. The reason for that is that I have sat and talked to him for hours and he only talks about industry and progress of the nation. I feel that such a leader is needed by India.

Then there is Akhilesh Yadav. I have met him as well. I have sat and talked to him also. So, my viewpoint on the Samajwadi Party has completely changed after meeting him.

IANS: What do you consider BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? Is he a strongman, don, or social worker?

Avadh Ojha: In our city, people consider him a 'bahubali (strongman)'. Baba Ramdev was also asked if he is a 'bahubali' or not. I don't consider him a don, but he is a 'bahubali. What does 'bahubali' mean? 'Bahubali' means the one who rules an area. Like someone asked him, 'where will you fight elections from?' He said, 'we will fight from anywhere. We will fight from wherever we are. And we will win.' This is 'bahubali' behaviour. So, 'bahubali' is a very good term for him.

IANS: What would you say about the controversies that have emerged regarding NCERT?

Avadh Ojha: I believe that education should be there to create wisdom. Okay, but there is also a misfortune that whoever comes to power promotes his ideology. This is a rule. For example, if you go to China, what do you think? Will you be taught pro-democracy in China? No, you will be taught Communist ideology there. If we become Communists today, will our books change or not?

IANS: Can we expect your entry into cinema?

Avadh Ojha: I have a good connection with Bollywood. I have asked Puneet Krishna a scriptwriter from Mirzapur, and many other people to give me the role of a villain. If I play the role of a hero, I will definitely fail. I won't be able to get that feeling. So I am in search of a good role as a villain, so that I can make a debut in Bollywood.

IANS: Your opinion on the FCRA Amendment Bill 2026?

Avadh Ojha: It is a very good thing. Though foreign funding helps in development, it also sometimes spreads instability. If you want to run any movement, if you want to create instability, you need money for that. So we should know why money is coming into our country. Like there are many people, they have opened ashrams, NGOs, have opened societies. It is a very good thing. I support this.

IANS: What would you like to say about the sexual harassment of a woman by a mob in Nalanda, Bihar recently?

Avadh Ojha: First of all, there should be very strict action on these types of incidents. Because if such incidents are not controlled, then these incidents become precedence. I mean, they set up a standard that do anything. For example, in UP, there is a very good thing that a man thinks twice before misbehaving.

IANS: What do you think about end of the liquor ban in Bihar?

Avadh Ojha: No problem, if you sell liquor and you get revenue from liquor, it is a good thing, high revenue. But make meditation compulsory in Bihar, in schools. Because a person gets intoxicated in stress, anxiety and depression. So if the people of Bihar will start doing meditation, children will start learning meditation, then who will be the buyer? Anywhere where revenue comes from, excise is a very big source of revenue. And a state like Bihar needs money for development. So open it, no problem. But now the question is that there will be more intoxication.