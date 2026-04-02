Kyrgyzstan And Mongolia Strengthen Political And Economic Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On April 2, 2026, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to the Kyrgyz Republic Gankhuyag Sodnom, during which the parties discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The meeting was held on the occasion of the completion of the ambassador's diplomatic mission in the country.

During the talks, the sides reviewed key aspects of bilateral cooperation, with particular focus on the implementation of agreements reached during the state visit of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to Mongolia in 2023 and the state visit of President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to Kyrgyzstan in 2025.

Special attention was given to the promotion of joint industrial projects, in particular to practical steps toward launching the "Kasiet" worsted spinning factory.

Moreover, the envoys deliberated on the timeline for forthcoming high-profile engagements.



Minister Kulubaev extended an invitation to the Mongolian delegation for the forthcoming World Nomad Games, scheduled for 2026 in Kyrgyzstan, emphasizing Mongolia's pivotal contribution to the preservation and promotion of nomadic culture.



In the context of regional collaboration, the parties also discussed engagement within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), considering Kyrgyzstan's present leadership role in the organization.

Ambassador Sodnom, for his part, expressed gratitude for the fruitful cooperation and conveyed confidence in the further strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Kulubaev highly praised the ambassador's personal contribution to the development of Kyrgyz-Mongolian relations and the expansion of political dialogue, awarding him a Certificate of Honor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and wishing him success in his future endeavors.