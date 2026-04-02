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German Opposition Demands Ban on US Use of Bases for Iran Conflict

German Opposition Demands Ban on US Use of Bases for Iran Conflict


2026-04-02 07:32:34
(MENAFN) A senior opposition figure in Germany has called on the government to prevent the United States from utilizing military bases on German soil in connection with the war involving Iran, warning that such involvement could implicate Berlin in breaches of international law.

Ulrich Thoden, a member of the Left Party, said in remarks to media that a recent independent legal review conducted by the German parliament’s research service—commissioned at his request—found that US and Israeli strikes on Iran lack a valid legal basis under international law.

Raising concerns about Germany’s potential role, Thoden questioned: “Now, if this is in breach of international law, the question is, is the government of Germany helping, aiding and abetting the US government in breaching international law?”

He explained that the legal analysis suggests that if operations were planned or supported through a US air base located in Germany, the German authorities could also bear responsibility for violating international law.

According to Thoden, such a scenario might allow Iran to seek formal redress, including demands for an apology or even reparations, cautioning that this could carry serious repercussions for Germany.

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