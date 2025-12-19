Polish Parliament Approves New Crypto Bill, Sent To Senate For Final Vote

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Polish Parliament Advances Crypto Regulation Bill Amid President's Veto Concerns

The lower house of Poland's parliament, the Sejm, has approved a new bill aimed at regulating the country's cryptocurrency sector, despite previous vetoes by President Karol Nawrocki. The legislation aligns Poland's crypto framework with the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), which seeks to establish a unified crypto market across member states by July 2026, marking a significant step towards legislative coherence.

In a decisive vote on Thursday, the Sejm passed the Crypto-Assets Market Act with 241 votes in favor and 183 against. Having previously been vetoed by Nawrocki in December, the bill was reintroduced last week without amendments and has now been forwarded to the Senate for further debate. The bill's progression indicates a shift towards formalizing crypto regulations within Poland, signaling a potentially more structured environment for market participants.

Progress of Poland's Crypto-Asset Market Act. Source: Sejm

The initiative is part of Poland's broader effort to harmonize national laws with EU standards, aiming to create a more secure and transparent environment for crypto assets. However, the bill has faced criticism from lawmakers and industry representatives, who warn it could pose threats to user freedoms and market innovation. The initial version, which passed the Senate, was vetoed by Nawrocki over concerns that the legislation might undermine individual property rights and overall stability.

Despite his veto, legislative efforts persisted, and the bill has been reintroduced without changes. The Senate now has the opportunity to review the legislation again, with officials suggesting that Nawrocki might sign it into law following a classified security briefing that assessed its implications for national security. If signed, the law could pave the way for a clearer regulatory landscape but also raises questions about regulatory overreach and the balance between security and personal freedoms in the digital asset space.

Meanwhile, industry players remain watchful. Binance, for instance, recently announced updates to its crypto transfer rules in Poland to comply with upcoming MiCA requirements. As the country navigates these regulatory developments, stakeholders are keenly observing the potential impacts on the local and regional crypto markets.

President Nawrocki, who took office in August, previously emphasized a stance against overly oppressive regulations, advocating for innovation over restriction. His election campaign included promises to safeguard freedoms in the digital assets sector, though recent legislative moves suggest a complex balancing act between regulatory control and fostering a conducive environment for crypto growth.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.