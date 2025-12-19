Guyana Supports Fight Against Drug Trafficking: Government Long-Term Plan Focuses On Jobs, Prosperity, Says Dr Jagdeo

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Vice president of Guyana, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, on Thursday reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to regional and international initiatives aimed at combating drug trafficking, particularly through strategic collaboration with the United States: meantime government will continue to make significant investments in several sectors, ensuring all Guyanese have equal opportunities, regardless of their geographical location.

Fight against drug traffickers

“ We support any fight against drug traffickers, and we will work with the United States of America collaboratively to support all of their activities aimed at blocking illegal drugs from going to the United States of America, or coming to Guyana,” the vice president stated at Thursday's press conference.

Illicit drug trafficking is still an issue in the Caribbean and northern South America. The US provides resources to help fight this problem.

Dr Jagdeo made it clear that Guyana also supports the initiative and underscored the importance of eliminating illegal drugs for the country as well as the entire global fraternity.

“We've engaged with the United States of America. They have assured us that they will support us in protecting our territorial integrity and sovereignty. They've said this openly...I don't want to embark on a speculative course as to what will happen, because we don't know. If they were to attack Venezuela or to attack drug dealers in Venezuela, they wouldn't tell the government of Guyana first. I guess they will do it and tell their Congress, and we'll know through the media,” he added.

Human trafficking is a serious issue in the Caribbean. Some countries in the region are known for trafficking people, including forced labour and sexual exploitation, which impacts vulnerable groups travelling between South America, the Caribbean, and the United States.

Investments in several sectors

Meanwhile, Dr Jagdeo stated that in an effort to ensure prosperity arrives at the door of every household, the government has crafted a well-thought-out plan that will drive long-term income generation and job creation.

On Thursday, Dr Jagdeo stated that in an effort to ensure prosperity arrives at the door of every household, the government has crafted a well-thought-out plan that will drive long-term income generation and job creation.

Referencing the major announcement made by president Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday, the vice president explained:

“We made a lot of progress in the past five years because we kept our promise to people. We expanded education, we expanded healthcare...”

Notwithstanding the massive achievements made, he said the administration is cognisant that more needs to be done.

To ensure that this happens, Dr Jagdeo said the distribution of cash grants is not the solution, but one of many policy initiatives that the government is pursuing. He reiterated the position of president Ali that over the next five years, there will be additional cash grants. He highlighted the government's plans to reduce taxation, noting that the government has already increased the income tax threshold to $130,000 monthly.

It means that only those earning above $130,000 will pay income tax on the portion of their earnings that exceeds the threshold. There are also plans for the threshold to grow annually, and in five years, mirror that of developed countries.

About 30,000 part-time workers and Community Service Officers (CSOs), among others, will also benefit from an increase in their monthly stipend.

For part-time workers, specifically, the vice president explained that efforts are being made to put some of them in permanent jobs as a means of ensuring job security and career progression. In housing, he said, the aim is to ensure citizens live in decent homes within clean and well-developed communities.

The government will support and/or co-invest with persons and young entrepreneurs. The vice president said that if someone wants to start a business, mechanisms will be put in place to provide accessible financing, mentorship, business development support, and lower barriers to entry so that new enterprises can thrive.

The vice president remains adamant that these measures will build a more inclusive economy and will allow the government to deliver on its promises outlined in its manifesto.

The post Guyana supports fight against drug trafficking: Government long-term plan focuses on jobs, prosperity, says Dr Jagdeo appeared first on Caribbean News Global.

Dr Jagdeo referenced the establishment of the